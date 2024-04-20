J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $181.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

