West Family Investments Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $232.16. 1,834,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,437. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average of $220.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.