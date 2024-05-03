Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Announces Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Atomera Trading Up 1.1 %

ATOM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 209,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,063. Atomera has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

Insider Transactions at Atomera

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,518 shares of company stock worth $110,687 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

