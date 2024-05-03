Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Avnet Stock Up 1.6 %

Avnet stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 746,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

