Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. 2,836,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,132. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

