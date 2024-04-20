Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.83.

FIVE stock opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.61. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

