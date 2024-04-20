The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $224,666.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

