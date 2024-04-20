Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Director Sells $549,850.00 in Stock

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $107.98 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRUS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

