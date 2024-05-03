New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $141.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

