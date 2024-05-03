Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

CLX opened at $139.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 11.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 218.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

