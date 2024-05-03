STERIS plc (STE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
STERIS has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
STERIS Stock Up 0.6 %
STERIS stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $185.22 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
