STERIS plc (STE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

STERIS has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

STERIS stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $185.22 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

