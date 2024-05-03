Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.670-6.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.