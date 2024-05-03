Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TPB opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 15,043 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

