Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2,609.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,782,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,617 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
