Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.