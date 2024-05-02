Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $268,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,527. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

