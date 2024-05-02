Concord Wealth Partners Sells 5,756 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Shares of SBUX opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

