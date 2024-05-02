LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,903,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,923,516. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

