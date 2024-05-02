Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,923,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,764 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,323,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.61. 1,379,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
