LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.42. 1,045,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,153. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

