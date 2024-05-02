Triumph Capital Management Sells 2,328 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

