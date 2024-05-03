Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.660 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

