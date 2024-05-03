Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $398.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $375.00 to $398.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Bank of America raised their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $381.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $396.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

