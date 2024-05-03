LENSAR (LNSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

LENSAR Stock Performance

LNSR stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LENSAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

