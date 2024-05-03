Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92), Zacks reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.
Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.
