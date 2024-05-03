First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

First Solar Trading Up 2.5 %

FSLR stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

