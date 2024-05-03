Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Shares of HBB opened at $20.94 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

About Hamilton Beach Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.