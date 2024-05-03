Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
