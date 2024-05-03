DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DLY opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.