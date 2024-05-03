Tile Shop (TTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. Tile Shop has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,068,446 shares in the company, valued at $40,901,326.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,278,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,669 over the last ninety days. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

