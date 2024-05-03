Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74-$0.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.820 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Leonardo DRS has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

