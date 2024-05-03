Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 37,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,948.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,080 shares of company stock worth $7,221,633. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

