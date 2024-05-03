Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
MLYS stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.05. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- About the Markup Calculator
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.