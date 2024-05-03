MBIA (MBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect MBIA to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of ($31.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MBIA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $332.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

