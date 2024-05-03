MBIA (MBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect MBIA to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of ($31.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MBIA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MBIA Stock Performance
Shares of MBI opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $332.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on MBI
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MBIA
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.