CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 236.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRE

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.