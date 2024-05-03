CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTRE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 236.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CTRE
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.