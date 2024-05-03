Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

WWW stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

