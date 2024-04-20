Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

