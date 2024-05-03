Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 97,346 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.79% of ONE Gas worth $98,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

