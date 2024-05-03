Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $164.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EL. Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

EL stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $210.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

