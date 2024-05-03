Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
Exelixis Trading Up 0.9 %
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $73,449,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $15,997,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 526,814 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
