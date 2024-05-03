Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Exelixis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $73,449,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $15,997,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 526,814 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.