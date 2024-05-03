Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,103,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

