Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $84.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 712,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after buying an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

