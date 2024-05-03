DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -103.22%.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.
