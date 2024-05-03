DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

