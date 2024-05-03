Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. Open Text has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,019,000 after buying an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,983,000 after buying an additional 286,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Open Text by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

