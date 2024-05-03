Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

