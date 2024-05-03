Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Releases Earnings Results

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Star Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SGU opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. Star Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $400.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Star Group

About Star Group

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.