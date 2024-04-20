REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $272,850.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGNX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.