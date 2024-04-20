REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $272,850.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
REGENXBIO Price Performance
NASDAQ RGNX opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on RGNX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
