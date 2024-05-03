Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.42 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Silgan worth $97,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 203.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 24.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 132,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.39 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

