Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

