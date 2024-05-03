Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.40% of Lakeland Financial worth $106,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $58,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $58,875.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,283 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

LKFN opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Lakeland Financial

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

